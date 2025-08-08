Price of buying foreign goods is terrorism: Adityanath on centenary of Kakori incident

Lucknow, Aug 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the country "pays the price" for buying foreign-made products with terrorism as he urged people to buy 'swadeshi' products.

Addressing a gathering on the last day of Kakori Train Action Shatabdi Mahotsav (centenary celebrations), Adityanath said, "When the country moved forward in its fight for freedom, Mahatma Gandhi made every person join the swadeshi movement.

"Swadeshi should become the aim of our life; swadeshi should become the mantra of our life. We should live for swadeshi and die for the country," an official statement quoted him as saying.

If India sticks to this nationalistic act, then no force in the world can harm India, Adityanath added.

"Festivals are upon us. When we buy 'swadeshi' items, the money goes to our craftsmen and entrepreneurs. The money that goes to them is spent on the development of the country, upliftment of the country, and invested in the country's prosperity," Adityanath said.

"When we buy foreign articles, we not only pay their price; we later pay another price in the form of terrorism and are forced to bear its sting, the chief minister said.

Adityanath promoted khadi goods and urged people to buy items from Gandhi Ashram on October 2, he said.

"Gifts we buy may be a bit expensive now, but they should be 'swadeshi'," he said.

On the centenary celebrations of the Kakori incident, Adityanath also announced that Lucknow's Malihabadi mango will now be sold under the "Kakori brand".

On August 9, 1925, in Kakori, Indian freedom fighters looted the treasury of the British government to buy arms for their fight against the British Raj. In 1927, Ram Prasad ‘Bismil’, Ashfaqulla Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh were hanged by the British government for their involvement in the incident.

In 2021, the state government renamed the revolutionary event as Kakori Train Action. The new name was used in official communications to refer to the event, which was usually described as the 'Kakori train robbery' or the 'Kakori train conspiracy'.

"Ramprasad Bismil, who led this campaign, was hanged to death in Gorakhpur jail, while Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh, Rajendranath Lahiri, and other revolutionaries were hanged to death in different jails without even giving them an opportunity for a hearing," he said.

Adityanath added, "Chandrashekhar Azad could not be caught by the then government, and he himself attained martyrdom while fighting the British. Today, in the centenary celebrations, it is an occasion to remember those who are an inspiration to our current generation." During the event, the chief minister also planted a Peepal tree at the venue, and participated in a Raksha Bandhan celebration by having rakhis tied by young girls, to whom he gifted sweets and chocolates.

He also clicked photographs and selfies at the museum, honoured the families of martyred soldiers on stage, and released a book based on the historic Kakori Train Action, the UP government said in a statement.

The programme also featured cultural performances by the Culture Department, including a dramatic portrayal of the historic incident.

Echoing the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he urged that the National Tricolour be hoisted atop every home and that tiranga yatras be organised in every village, municipal body and ward.

"This will embody the true spirit of our Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said.

At the event, he also announced that the world-famous mangoes of Malihabad, Lucknow, will now be marketed and distributed under the name Kakori and exported globally, both as a tribute to the revolutionaries and as a means to boost regional development.

Adityanath added that under PM Modi's leadership, the Uttar Pradesh government is not only commemorating freedom fighters but also actively working to restore and preserve martyr memorials.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh and Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal were also present on the occasion, the statement said.