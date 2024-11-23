Price rise, unemployment will continue till BJP is in power, claims CPI(M)'s Manik Sarkar

Silchar, Nov 23 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar on Saturday claimed that the price rise and increase in the unemployment rate will continue till the BJP is in power, whether in any state or at the Centre.

Sarkar, the former CM of Tripura, alleged that the BJP was creating divisions among the people on communal and linguistic lines.

"The people of Tripura now have realised what grave mistake they made by voting for the BJP. There was no discrimination in the state on the basis of caste, religion or language earlier, but it is happening now," he claimed.

The CPI(M) politburo member was in Silichar in Assam to attend the two-day conference of the party's Cachar district committee.

Sarkar criticised the BJP for seeking 'one nation, one election', claiming that it was a manifestation of the agenda for 'one leader, one language, one culture'.

"The people who do not follow their idea of 'one leader, one language, one culture', will be punished. But in a large country like India, such imposition cannot happen," he said.

The Left leader also alleged that as long as the BJP stays in power, the problems of the people will not be solved.

Referring to the allegations against industrialist Gautam Adani, Sarkar claimed, "He has become the richest person in the country and we all know who helped him to reach there. But under this government, the condition of the labour class, downtrodden will not improve." "As long as the BJP remains in power, prices of commodities will keep on increasing, unemployed youths will not get jobs, industrial growth will not take place," he claimed. PTI COR SSG SSG SOM