Prices of several 'Nandini' milk products go down with GST reduction

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI): Now you can get some of the 'Nandini' milk products like ghee, butter, paneer, at a reduced rate with the GST on them coming down from Monday.

In a statement, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has listed the revised prices of 'Nandini' milk products due to the slash in Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on dairy products.

"The Government of India has reduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on essential food products like Ghee, Paneer, Cheese, Ice creams, Chocolates etc. and the reduction is effective from 22.09.2025. Accordingly, Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has revised the selling prices of 'Nandini' milk products," it stated.

According to the list, 1000 ml Ghee (pouch) which was earlier priced at Rs 650 will now be available at Rs 610, Butter (Unsalted) 500 gm which was Rs 305 will now be Rs 286, Paneer (1000 gm) which was Rs 425 will be now Rs 408, Goodlife milk (1000 ml) which was Rs 70 will now be Rs 68, processed cheese (1 kg) which was Rs 530 will now be Rs 497, Cheese - Mozzarella diced (1 kg) which was Rs 480 will be Rs 450 now.

In addition, Ice creams - Vanilla tub (1000 ml) which was priced at Rs 200 will now be available at Rs 178, Savouries (180 gm) which was Rs 60 will now be Rs 56, Muffins (150 gms) which was Rs 50 will now be Rs 45, among other items, it added. PTI AMP ADB