Pride and grief in Patharghata: Bengal's son falls fighting terror in Kashmir

Kolkata, April 23 (PTI) Grief swept through Patharghata village in West Bengal on Thursday as locals mourned the death of Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh, a commando killed in a gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, with his cousin saying, "Terrorists have no religion. They do not belong to any faith." Jhantu, a member of the elite 6 Para unit of the Indian Army's Special Forces, was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists following a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district in the Dudu-Basantgarh area during a cordon and search operation.

"Terrorists have no religion. They do not belong to any faith," said one of Jhantu’s grieving cousins, echoing the community’s shared sorrow and defiance in the face of terror.

At his family home in Nadia district, tearful relatives and neighbours gathered in silence, many recalling Jhantu as a quiet, kind-hearted man who had always dreamt of serving the nation in uniform.

"He wanted to serve his country since childhood. That was his only dream," said a local elder.

Jhantu was one of three brothers. Both he and his elder brother, Rafiqur Sheikh, served in the Indian Army.

Rafiqur, currently posted elsewhere in Kashmir, was the first to be informed by army authorities and broke the news to the family early Thursday morning.

Jhantu's wife and two children — a son and a daughter — live in Agra.

He would return to his village during holidays whenever possible.

After multiple tenures in Kashmir, he had only recently been reposted to the Valley.

Back home, the tragedy was deepened by the failing health of his parents — his mother is bedridden and his father is chronically ill.

His cousin, Nazim Sheikh, expressed anguish not only at the loss but also at the communal narratives emerging after recent terror attacks targeting tourists in the valley.

"Tourists were killed in Kashmir after being asked their religion. But my brother was a Muslim. Who will answer why he was killed?" he asked.

"Terrorists have no religion. They do not belong to any faith. My brother died protecting this country from such evil." On April 22, a terror strike at Pahalgam claimed the lives of 25 Indian tourists and a Nepali national.

Eyewitnesses said the terrorists asked for religious identities before opening fire — a massacre that has sparked national outrage and mourning.

As villagers streamed into the Sheikh household to pay their respects, many called Jhantu a source of pride for the entire community. "He is a martyr, our son, our hero," said one neighbour.

The Indian Army, in a statement on X, saluted the fallen soldier.

"GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute braveheart Havaldar Jhantu Ali Shaikh of 6 PARA SF, who made the supreme sacrifice during a counter-terror operation. His indomitable courage and the valour of his team will never be forgotten. We stand in solidarity with the bereaved family in this moment of grief." Condolences poured in from political leaders as well.

TMC MP from Krishnanagar, under whose constituency Patharghata falls, posted on X: "Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh of 6 Para SF, Indian Army, martyred today during an encounter between army and militants in Udhampur. He hailed from Patharghata village in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency. God bless his brave soul." TMC's official handle also noted that Tehatta MLA Tapas Kumar Saha visited the grieving family.

"Our MLA from Tehatta, Shri Tapas Kumar Saha, visited the residence of fallen hero Havaldar Jhantu Ali Sheikh and met with his grieving father to convey condolences on behalf of the people of West Bengal. We stand in solidarity with his family during this time of profound loss." In a separate post, the party added, "A son of Patharghata village in Krishnanagar, he embodied the highest ideals of valour, selflessness, and service to the nation. In this hour of grief, our heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family. His sacrifice shall never be forgotten." As dusk fell over Patharghata, the sorrow remained heavy, but so did the pride. PTI PNT MNB