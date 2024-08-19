Priest attacked, injured in road rage incident in Mumbai; two held

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly attacking and injuring a 34-year-old priest in an incident of road rage in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Police were on the lookout for two more persons in connection with the incident that occurred in the western suburb of Kandivali on Saturday night, an official said.

One of the accused, Pratham Digamber Khillare (22), was travelling on a motorcycle when he dashed the victim's two-wheeler in the Laljipada locality, and an argument ensued, he said.

Khillare then called his friends who assaulted the priest and his brother-in-law, and he stabbed him with a knife, the official said.

The police have arrested Khillare and his friend Chotu Maniyar, he said.

While the victim initially refused to lodge a complaint, a video of the attack surfaced on social media, and a case was registered, the official said. PTI ZA ARU