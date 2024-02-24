Priest held for killing friend in Kerala

Varkala (Kerala), Feb 24 (PTI) A 36-year-old priest was arrested for allegedly killing his friend in an inebriated state here, police said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Arun was serving as a priest in a local temple and his arrest was recorded soon after the incident took place on Friday night.

According to police, Arun and Narayanan (55) had an altercation over a mobile phone following which the accused attacked and severely injured the victim.

After beating up Narayanan, the accused pushed him into a nearby canal causing serious injuries.

The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital and the priest was arrested soon after a case was registered under various sections of the IPC, they added. PTI LGK ROH