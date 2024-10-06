Priest held for stealing gold from temple in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) A priest was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a temple at Manacaud in the heart of the capital city, police said on Sunday.

Arun (33), who was serving as the priest at the Muthumari Amman temple, was accused of stealing over three sovereigns of gold from the shrine.

During the interrogation, the priest confessed to having stolen the gold and admitted that he had accepted money after pledging it, they said.

A case was registered on Saturday and his arrest was recorded today.

Steps would be taken to recover the temple gold at the earliest, they added. PTI LGK ROH