Priest who suffered burns in temple kitchen fire in Kerala dies

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI) A priest, who suffered severe burns after a fire that broke out allegedly due to gas leakage in a temple kitchen near Thiruvananthapuram days ago, died, police said on Friday.

Jayakumaran Namboothiri, the priest of Puthiyakavu Temple located in Kilimanoor near here, passed away on Thursday evening.

He sustained burns on October 1 in a fire that broke out at 'thidapalli' - the temple kitchen - where he went to prepare offerings to the deity.

In the purported CCTV visuals aired by television channels, the 49-year-old priest was seen opening the doors of the temple kitchen with a lit lamp in his hand and a massive fire breaks out instantly.

The priest was taken to a private hospital where he was being treated and succumbed to his burns.

Police confirmed that the fire broke out due to gas leakage. PTI LGK DB KH