Priests protest outside Pracheen Hanuman Mandir, demand clarity on announcements from Kejriwal

NewsDrum Desk
BJP and AAP workers sloganeer against each other at Connaught Place's Hanuman Mandir ahead of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's likely visit to commence the registration of 'Pujari-Granthi Samman Yojana', in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

New Delhi: A group of priests staged a protest outside the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday and demanded that former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should clarify why no financial support was provided under the government schemes in the last 10 years.

Kejriwal earlier on Monday said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis of Gurudwaras will be paid a monthly honorarium of Rs 18,000 under the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana.

The registration will begin from Tuesday, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vijay Goel lashed out at Kejriwal over his declaration of Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana and told PTI Videos that all these announcements are mere election promises.

"Why Arvind Kejriwal is not contesting the elections on poor drinking water, pollution in Delhi, corruption, water, electricity problem and bad roads conditions?" he asked.

