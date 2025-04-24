Priest's son shot dead in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A temple priest's son was shot dead in the City Kotwali area of Balrampur district, police on Thursday said.

Shatruhan Dwivedi, a 25-year-old resident of Khalwa Mohalla of the city, was called out from his house Wednesday night by some people and taken away on a motorcycle, a police source said.

His bullet-riddled body was found on the banks of Deepwa Bagh Bandh on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said the spot has been analysed by a forensic team.

Three police teams have been formed to arrest the shooter, he said. PTI COR CDN VN VN