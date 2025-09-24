Primary Board posts final model answers of TET 2023 exams before publication of results

Kolkata, Sep 24 (PTI) Paving the way for publication of 2023 Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) results, the West Bengal Board of Primary Education on Wednesday posted the 'Final Answer Keys' to all question codes on its website.

WBBPE Secretary Ranjan Kumar Jha said in the notice that all registered candidates who appeared on December 24, 2023, examination for teaching job recruitment to classes 1-5 are requested to visit the official website to ascertain the 'Final Answer Keys' (final model answers) to all question codes of TET-2023.

"TET 2023 results will be declared according to such final answer keys," the notice said.

"Such Final Answer Keys stand determined in terms of the decision/opinion/comments/suggestions of the subject expert committee," the notice said.

Board President Goutam Pal said the expert committee examined all disputes pertaining to respective questions exhaustively, which were raised by the candidates, and the results were being formally declared after posting the final answer keys on its website (model answers).

If any candidate's opposition to any answer in the preliminary answer key has been rejected in the final answer key, the fee deposited by him/her won't be refunded.

Similarly, those whose objections had been validated as correct by the committee will be refunded their money, he said.

An estimated 2.8 lakh candidates had turned up for the 2023 TET examination. PTI SUS RG