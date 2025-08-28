Primary education foundation of nation's bright future: Haryana Governor Ghosh

Gurugram, Aug 28 (PTI) Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh on Thursday underlined the importance of strengthening primary education, saying the stronger the foundation, brighter the future of the nation.

The governor made the remarks while interacting with parents during his visit to two Government Sanskriti Model Primary Schools for girls at Ghamroj-Alipur and Kanhai villages in Gurugram district, officials said.

Accompanied by his wife Mitra Ghosh, the governor inspected the facilities in the schools and engaged with the students, teachers, and parents.

According to an official statement, Ghosh said that as the governor, he is the chancellor of universities in the state, but along with higher education, he also pays special attention to primary education.

He stressed that the facilities provided to children in the primary schools must be improved.

"Parents and teachers have an important role to play; they should interact with each other more to discuss the children's education," the governor said.

He also said that parents should give suggestions to improve the education system and school facilities, for which support should also be sought from the Panchayati Raj institutions and local bodies.

The governor also spoke to the students about their studies and sports activities, besides inspecting facilities such as mid-day meals, drinking water provisions, and toilets.

The governor visited an exhibition by the students and held discussions with the teachers regarding syllabus and school curriculum.

At the Kanhai school, the governor announced a financial grant of Rs 50,000 from his personal fund to reward students securing the top three positions in sports activities.

At Ghamroj-Alipur, he planted saplings to promote the message of environment conservation.