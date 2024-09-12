Primary health centre torched in Manipur's Jiribam

Imphal, Sep 12 (PTI) In a fresh incident of arson in strife-torn Manipur, a primary health centre was torched by unidentified persons in Jiribam district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place in Borobekra area, less than 200 metres from a police outpost, early in the morning, they said.

No injuries were reported as nobody was inside the PHC at the time of the incident.

Security forces have rushed to the spot.

Five people were killed in fresh violence in Jiribam on September 7.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Ethnically-diverse Jiribam, which was largely untouched by ethnic violence in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June this year.

Thousands had to leave their homes and relocate to relief camps due to incidents of arson by both sides. A CRPF jawan was also killed in an ambush by militants during patrolling by security forces in mid-July. PTI COR ACD