Primary school gutted in fire in J-K's Anantnag

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) A primary school building was gutted in a mysterious fire incident in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

The Government Primary School Ranibagh was gutted in a fire incident late on Tuesday night, officials of fire and emergency department said.

They said the record and furniture of the school were completely destroyed in the blaze. The cause of the blaze is being investigated by the police.

Locals claimed that there was a blast inside the single-storey school building before it went up in flames.

Police did not comment on the incident. PTI MIJ OZ OZ