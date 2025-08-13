Primary school students in Shimla donate Rs 7,000 to CM relief fund

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) In a noble gesture, students of the Government Centre Primary School in Dhalli have contributed Rs 7,000 towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Thanking the students after receiving the cheque on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said such contributions go a long way in providing relief to those in need, an official statement said.

He said it is a matter of happiness to see tiny tots coming forward to help the needy and mitigate their sufferings.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses of over Rs 2,000 crore during the ongoing monsoon season as heavy rain, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in several parts of the state, with Mandi district being the worst hit.

A total of 125 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents so far. PTI BPL SMV ARI