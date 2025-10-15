Primary teachers take out rally demanding regularisation of jobs

Kolkata, Oct 15 (PTI) Around 300 teachers in state-run primary schools in West Bengal took out a rally in the city on Wednesday, demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The rally, taken out by a representative body 'Usti United Primary Teachers Welfare Association', started from Subodh Mallick Square in central Kolkata and terminated at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the city hub.

A spokesperson of the teachers' association said, "We demand our jobs be regularised as we contribute so much to the smooth academic and administrative function of our institutions. When we hear the state is planning for fresh recruitment by conducting a new TET (teacher eligibility test), we feel left out despite possessing all requisite degrees and qualifications." "Many other state governments are taking legal steps to regularise the services of primary teachers. We demand that the West Bengal government should do something similar to that," she said. PTI SUS RG