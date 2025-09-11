Primary, upper primary teaching job aspirants protest before WB Assembly

Kolkata, Sep 11 (PTI) Around 200 candidates, all claiming to have qualified the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) exam of 2022, demonstrated before the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, demanding immediate recruitment in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

The protestors, who held a rally from Dorina Crossing at Esplanade to the Assembly, scuffled with police as cops tried to stop them as they approached the assembly gates.

Protesters carrying placards were later detained and bundled into police vans after being removed from the high-security zone.

They also met the leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who voiced solidarity with the agitators.

"We have been waiting for three years, but the government is yet to initiate the interview process for over 50,000 vacant teaching posts. They continue to assign academic responsibilities to para teachers and part-time instructors, while eligible candidates like us are kept waiting," said Soumya Burman, a TET 2022 qualifier.

"We are with you. This corrupt TMC regime has pushed you to such a situation. They have lost all credibility among educated youth of the state," Adhikari told the protesting TET candidates.

The protesters later assembled near the residence of Education Minister Bratya Basu in the city's Lake Town area demanding an immediate audience with him, but were prevented by police.

"Today, the education minister told a press meet that the state government does not have updates about the exact number of vacant posts and the primary education board will come up with all relevant figures and notification about the TET qualifiers in 2022 in the next few days. We wish he talked to us to dispel our doubts," a protester said.

Earlier in the day, Basu, responding to media queries during a press conference, said, "We request the TET 2022 qualified candidates to wait for a few more days. The West Bengal Board of Primary Education will soon issue a notification detailing the number of vacancies and the interview schedule." PTI SUS RG MNB