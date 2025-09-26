Prime accused behind shooting incident that killed Mumbai woman arrested in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 26 (PTI) The prime accused behind a shooting incident last month that claimed the life of a young woman and injured two others was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch here on Friday, officials said.

Mehjabeen Akil Sheikh (30), a resident of Mumbai, was killed and her sister Fatima (21) and colleague Jaspreet Kaur (28) of Punjab were injured following the shooting in the Sainik Colony area on the city outskirts on August 21.

An attempt was made to pass off the shooting as a road accident, leading to the suspension of three policemen, including the station house officer of the Channi Himmat police station, on September 19, after a probe revealed that the woman died of bullet injuries.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, which arrested the main accused, Sher Singh, from the city outskirts, the officials said. PTI TAS RC