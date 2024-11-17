Prime accused in attack on TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh arrested

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) The prime accused in the attack on a TMC leader in Kolkata was arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district on Saturday while trying to flee to neighboring Jharkhand, police said.

The suspect, identified as Iqbal alias Afroz Khan alias Gulzar, is reportedly associated with a businessman close to Ghosh. Police claimed the attack on Ghosh was primarily motivated by a land dispute.

While in custody, the accused initially identified himself as Gulzar, but authorities believe this was an attempt to mislead investigators.

Ghosh narrowly escaped an attack on Friday evening when the handgun used by one of the assailants, Yuvraj Singh, failed to fire due to a mechanical fault. Singh had traveled with another assailant to Kasba, intending to kill TMC councillor Sushanta Ghosh from Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Ward 108.

During questioning, the accused said, "Sushanta Ghosh is a gunda. He had his man, Hyder Ali, encroach on a 2,000 square feet plot of land. We were hired by Iqbal to kill him." "I do not know this person. He is a criminal and does not know what he is speaking. I have never seen him," Ghosh said.

Police had received a tip-off that Iqbal was trying to escape to Jharkhand via the Durgapur Expressway. They intercepted him at a checkpoint in Galsi and took him into custody. Police believe Iqbal masterminded the entire plot.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused is from the same area as Ghosh. The attack was reportedly planned over several months. A person from Bihar, who had been gathering information about Ghosh for at least three months, may also be involved in the conspiracy, police said.

Iqbal allegedly contacted Yuvraj Singh and convinced him to carry out the murder for a payment of Rs 10,000. Iqbal is said to have provided Singh with accommodation in Lake Town and supplied the firearm used in the attempted murder.

Earlier in the day, police arrested a taxi driver, Ahmed, in connection with the crime. Investigations revealed that Ahmed had driven Singh and Iqbal from Babughat to Lake Town the night before the attack.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot on Saturday morning, confirming that two arrests had been made. "Further action is being taken. The individual with the firearm is from Vaishali, Bihar," he said. Police are also reviewing CCTV camera footage from the area, including the routes leading to Ghosh's residence.

Both Yuvraj and the taxi driver were sent to police custody till November 29, a police officer said.

Authorities are investigating whether any insiders were involved in the attack. "There could be a larger conspiracy behind this," a police officer said. "Yuvraj Singh admitted that he was shown a photograph of Ghosh and told to kill him. Afterward, he was promised Rs 10,000." Ghosh expressed shock but insisted he would not be intimidated. "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee called me to inquire about the incident. I am not scared, but I am in shock. I don't know who is behind this." Ghosh added, "Last night, I considered leaving politics, but after talking with my family and receiving support from the party, I have decided to continue my fight." Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim criticised police response to rising criminal activity, stating, "Enough is enough. We will not tolerate the criminal culture of Bihar, UP, or Ahmedabad in Bengal. The police must act decisively. Firearms should not be entering the state, especially when the CM has repeatedly issued warnings. Where is the intelligence network?" In light of the incident, the police have increased security around Ghosh. PTI SCH ACD MNB