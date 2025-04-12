Prime accused in Jalandhar grenade blast case held from Delhi: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) The prime accused in the case related to hand grenade blast at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar residence has been arrested from Delhi, a top Punjab Police official said on Saturday.

Saidul Ameen, a resident of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed with the support of central agencies and Delhi Police, he said.

"In a major breakthrough in Jalandhar grenade attack case, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police, with support from central agencies and Delhi Police, have successfully arrested Saidul Ameen (a resident of Amroha, Uttar Pradesh) from Delhi," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in an X post.

Yadav said Saidul Ameen is the prime accused responsible for the grenade attack on Kalia's residence.

"Further investigations are vigorously progressing to uncover handlers, financial backers and potential foreign connections linked to the attack," the DGP said.

On April 7, a hand grenade was hurled at Kalia's residence by some persons, shattering glass panes and damaging vehicles.

No one was injured in the blast.

Police arrested two persons in connection with the incident and said it was the conspiracy of Pakistan's spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to create communal tension in Punjab.

The e-rickshaw used in the crime was also recovered. PTI CHS RUK RUK