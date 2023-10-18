Prime accused in Kolkata's Burtolla murder held from Kalimpong hotel

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Kolkata Police has arrested a middle-aged man for the murder of a woman and injuring her son in the city's Burtolla area last week, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The accused, a Howrah resident who had an affair with the married woman before his marriage, was arrested from a hotel at Lava in West Bengal's Kalimpong district on Tuesday evening, he said.

"The accused and the victim met on a social networking site a few years ago and became friends. The relationship fizzled out after the accused got married to another woman in Siliguri. The marriage, however, lasted only for a couple of years before his wife left him," the officer said.

A few months later, the accused contacted the Burtolla woman, but she refused his advances saying her son had grown old, he added.

"Angered by the refusal, the accused decided to take revenge. His initial idea was to kill her teen son but ultimately ended up murdering the woman," the officer said.

Initial probe also revealed that the accused had also made plans to kill his ex-wife, her husband and their son if he was not arrested, the officer said, adding that the man's two-wheeler and some documents were seized.

"The man will be produced at Bankshall court," he said.

Meenakshi Bhattacharya (55) was killed and her son Binayak (15) was badly injured when an unidentified man barged into their Burtolla home and stabbed them on Wednesday last. PTI SCH MNB