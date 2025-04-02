Prime accused in Rajasthan terror conspiracy case held in MP after three years on the run

Ratlam, Apr 2 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested Firoz Khan, the prime accused in the 2022 case relating to the seizure of explosives in Rajasthan as part of an alleged terror conspiracy, an official said on Wednesday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had declared Khan as the "most wanted" accused in the case with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, he said.

On March 28, 2022, the police seized a huge quantity of explosive material from a four-wheeler in Nimbahera town in Rajasthan.

"Khan, who was on the run in the case for the last three years and evaded arrest despite being under the NIA's lens, was arrested from his sister's house in Ratlam based on a tip-off," Ratlam district's Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar said.

He was taken into custody during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, and is being questioned, the official said.

"The police had received information about the accused coming to the house in Ratlam's Anand Colony, following which he was nabbed. The NIA has been informed about his arrest," he added.

The recovery of the explosives from Rajasthan in 2022 was part of a plan to carry out a blast in Jaipur, he said.

After the recovery of the explosives, the police had arrested Saifullah, Zubair and Altamash from the spot. Following their interrogation, the mastermind of the blast, Imran and his associates were caught by the NIA, but Firoz Khan was absconding since then.

With this, eight persons have been arrested so far in the case, the Ratlam SP said.