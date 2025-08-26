Prime accused in realtor murder case involving BJP MLA arrested in Delhi airport

Bengaluru, Aug 26 (PTI) The prime accused in the murder of a rowdy-sheeter-turned-realtor in which BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj has also been named was on Tuesday arrested in Delhi, police said.

Rowdy-sheeter Jagadeesh alias Jaggi (42), who has been absconding since the murder last month was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team of the Karnataka Police, they said.

With the fresh arrest, the total number of people taken into custody in the case now stands at 17.

Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu (40) was hacked to death at Bharathi Nagar in the city, police said.

According to police sources, Jagadeesh, who is alleged to be an associate of BJP MLA Basavaraj, had escaped to Chennai from where he reportedly fled to Dubai, Thailand and Sri Lanka before arriving in Delhi.

Following the murder on July 15, Jagadeesh fled the country prompting investigators to issue a lookout circular against him.

The accused was arrested soon after he landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, sources in the police said, adding that he has been brought to Bengaluru.

BJP MLA Basavaraj has been questioned in connection with the murder at least twice in the case so far. He has denied any involvement in the case claiming it was baseless.

He alleged that his name was added without merit.

The deceased's mother, Vijayalakshmi, also said she had not named the MLA in her initial complaint and alleged that police included his name on their own, raising doubts over the FIR's validity.

Special Public Prosecutor B A Belliyappa argued in court that Basavaraj may have influenced the complainant within 24 hours of the murder, possibly to seek anticipatory protection based on court orders. PTI AMP KH