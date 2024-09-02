Prime accused likely to plead not guilty in court; he was framed: Counsel

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) The arrested accused in the alleged rape and murder of the woman medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital would likely plead "not guilty" in the court since he was "framed" in the case, his counsel said on Monday.

The accused Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who is currently lodged in the Presidency Correctional Home, has told the lawyer that the doctor was not known to him, she added.

"My client has said that he has been implicated and evidence was created to frame him. He will plead not guilty in court," Roy's counsel, who is unwilling to be named, told PTI.

The lawyer claimed that since the day she was assigned to represent Roy in his case, she could meet only twice, first for 15 minutes and 10 minutes during the second time on Saturday.

"We will fight our case based on the documents produced by the prosecution lawyers before the court," she said, claiming that the accused has maintained his innocence during the polygraph test.

His counsel also claimed that Roy had gone to the floor where the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital is located to find out the health condition of his friend's father who was operated on that day.

"He went to the pulmonary department which is on the same floor where the seminar hall is situated. It was then when he saw the woman lying there," she said.

The body of the post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered, was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9. Roy, a civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, was arrested the next day.

The gruesome crime resulted in nationwide protests by doctors and citizens.

On the direction of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI registered cases into the rape and killing as well as alleged financial irregularities. PTI SCH NN