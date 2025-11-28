Prime Minister Modi arrives in Raipur to attend All India Conference of DGPs and IGPs

Raipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Friday to attend the 60th edition of All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police.

The three-day conference, which commenced earlier in the day, is being held at the Indian Institute of Management, Raipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who landed at Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur at around 7.40 pm in a special aircraft, will participate in the conference on November 29 and 30, officials said.

He was welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor Ramen Deka, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and other public representatives and officials at the airport. Shah had arrived a day earlier to take part in the conference.

Chhattisgarh is hosting this conference for the first time, and security has been beefed up in Nava Raipur and surrounding areas, officials added. More than 2000 security personnel are involved in the multi-layered security arrangement for the conference.

The Conference aims to review the progress achieved in addressing key policing challenges so far and to outline a forward-looking roadmap for building a 'Surakshit Bharat' in alignment with the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat', an official release said.

"Held under the overarching theme 'Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions', the Conference will host detailed deliberations on key security issues such as Left Wing Extremism, counter terrorism, disaster management, women's safety, and use of forensic science and artificial intelligence in policing. The PM will also confer the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service," it said.

The Conference provides a vital interactive platform for senior police leaders and security administrators from across the country to engage in open and meaningful exchanges on a wide range of national security issues, the release said.

"It also facilitates the discussion of operational, infrastructural, and welfare-related challenges faced by the police forces, along with the formulation and sharing of professional practices in addressing crime, maintaining law and order, and responding to internal security threats. The PM has consistently taken a keen interest in this annual Conference, encouraging candid discussions and fostering an environment where fresh ideas on policing can emerge," the release added.

Business sessions, break-out interactions and thematic dining table discussions offer participants an opportunity to share their perspectives directly with the Prime Minister on critical internal security and policy matters, it added.

"Since 2014, the format of the Conference has undergone continuous upgradation under the PM's guidance, including hosting it at diverse locations across the country. It has been held in Guwahati (Assam), Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad (Telangana), Tekanpur (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh), Statue of Unity (Kevadiya, Gujarat), Pune (Maharashtra), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), New Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha)," it said.

The conference will be attended by Union Home Minister, National Security Adviser, Ministers of State (Home Affairs), DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Police Organisations.

"To bring in fresh and innovative ideas on the table, Heads of the Home Department of States/UTs and some selected cutting edge level police officers in the ranks of DIG and SP will also participate in the Conference physically this year," the release said. PTI TKP BNM