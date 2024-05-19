Prime Minister Modi to address two rallies in Himachal on May 24

Mandi/Shimla, May 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies -- in Sirmaur and Mandi -- in Himachal Pradesh on May 24, BJP leaders said on Sunday.

Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal said that the prime minister will address a rally in support of BJP candidate from the Shimla parliamentary constituency Suresh Kashyap (former state BJP chief) at Nahan in Sirmaur.

The rally will be followed by another rally in Mandi to garner support for BJP candidate actor Kangana Ranaut contesting from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

Apart from PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gatkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also address the public meetings, a statement issued here said.

Elections for four Lok Sabha seats and by-polls for six assembly seats in the state will be held on June 1. PTI COR BPL MNK MNK