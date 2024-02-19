Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Jammu on February 20

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Jammu on February 20, 2024, promises a significant stride towards multifaceted development in the region.

Scheduled for approximately 11:30 AM, the Prime Minister will attend a public function at the Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation, and lay the foundation stone of a plethora of developmental ventures valued at over Rs 30,500 crore.

These initiatives span diverse sectors encompassing health, education, rail, road, aviation, petroleum, and civic infrastructure. An integral part of the event will be the distribution of appointment orders to around 1500 new government recruits from Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring the government's commitment to bolstering employment opportunities in the region.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' initiative, emphasising inclusive growth and welfare.

In the education sector, Prime Minister Modi will unveil projects worth approximately Rs 13,375 crore, aimed at upgrading educational and skilling infrastructure nationwide. These projects include the inauguration of permanent campuses for institutions such as IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, and IIITDM Kancheepuram, among others.

Furthermore, the inauguration of three new IIMs and the establishment of multiple Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya campuses highlight the government's commitment to enhancing educational access and quality across the country.

Another highlight of the visit is the inauguration of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, a significant milestone in providing comprehensive healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. AIIMS Jammu is poised to become a beacon of healthcare excellence in the region with state-of-the-art facilities and a focus on tertiary care.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport, aimed at enhancing air connectivity and boosting tourism and trade in the region. Rail projects, including the inauguration of new rail lines and electrification initiatives, and road projects, such as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and upgrades to the Srinagar Ring Road, further underscore the government's commitment to bolstering infrastructure and connectivity in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additionally, the visit will witness the initiation of projects aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and public facilities, including road projects, grid stations, sewage treatment plants, and degree college buildings. These initiatives are poised to transform the landscape of Jammu and Kashmir, ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity for its residents.

Overall, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jammu signifies a concerted effort to accelerate the region's development across various sectors.