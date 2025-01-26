Advertisment
National

PM Narendra Modi greets Indians on the 75th Republic Day celebrations

author-image
Yogesh Kumar
Updated On
New Update
Narendra Modi at War Memorial

Narendra Modi at National War Memorial in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi greeted Indians on the 75th Republic Day and visited the National War Memorial to lay flower wreaths for those who had laid down their lives for the nation.

Advertisment

"Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity, and unity". 

"May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Advertisment


Republic Day in India is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950, marking the transition of India from a British Dominion to a republic.

Republic Day Republic Day parade Narendra Modi New Delhi
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe