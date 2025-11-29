Prime Ministers' Museum and Library digitising archival collection; scholars to get 'remote access'

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) is undertaking a "comprehensive digitisation project" of its rare archival collection, to ensure preservation of fragile documents and to facilitate "remote access for genuine research scholars," the Culture Ministry said on Saturday.

The PMML houses one of the world’s largest collections of rare archival material, comprising over 25 million documents belonging to more than 1,300 individuals and organisations, it said.

"In a landmark initiative, PMML is undertaking a comprehensive digitisation project of its rare archival collection, which includes personal papers, correspondence, speeches, diaries, and newspaper articles," the ministry said in a statement.

This transformative effort ensures long-term preservation of fragile documents while "enabling restricted remote access for genuine research scholars," it said.

A substantial portion of the frequently accessed material has already been digitised, uploaded, and made available through the newly developed system.

The PMML is located at the historic Teen Murti Bhavan in central Delhi.

A dedicated IT platform has been created to facilitate remote access to these digital archives, officials said.

"Registered scholars may now submit online requests to view specific archival documents without needing to visit the PMML premises. Once approved, the requested material will be securely made available on the scholar’s desktop for viewing only," the ministry said.

The launch of PMML’s digital archives marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to safeguard invaluable historical resources and enhancing accessibility for researchers, scholars, and knowledge seekers across the world, it said.

Ashwani Lohani, Director, PMML, said this initiative reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment to promoting high-quality research and strengthening the study of modern and contemporary India by enhancing ease of access to archival material.

The PMML is a premier national institution dedicated to preserving and showcasing the legacy of all prime ministers of India since Independence, and has taken this major step forward in expanding access to its vast archival resources, the officials said.

These records are regularly consulted by bonafide researchers and scholars studying modern and contemporary Indian history.