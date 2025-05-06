Prime suspect in Agra jeweller's murder killed in police encounter

Agra, May 6 (PTI) The main suspect in the murder of a city-based jeweller was on Tuesday killed in an encounter with police, officials said.

Aman and two of his associates robbed a jewellery shop in the Sikandara area of the city on May 2 and allegedly killed the owner -- Yogesh Chaudhary, 55.

While in police custody, Aman snatched the gun of a policeman and opened fire at the personnel in a bid to flee, officials said. He was injured in retaliatory firing and taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, they said.

Police said Aman's two associates were Sumit and Farookh. While Sumit has been arrested, Farookh is absconding. A reward of Rs 50,000 has been declared for information leading to the arrest of Farookh. PTI ABN RHL