Prime suspect in murder of Bengaluru woman identified, from West Bengal: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) The prime suspect in the gruesome murder of a 29-year-old woman, whose body was chopped into 50 pieces and stored in a refrigerator, has been identified and is from West Bengal, Karnataka Home Minister G Paramaeshwara said on Monday and assured that the culprit will be nabbed soon.

In the case that has brought back memories of the infamous Shraddha Walkar killing, Mahalakshmi's body was found on Saturday in the refrigerator in her flat at Vyalikaval here.

"Already some information has been collected, which I cannot reveal now...but we will soon nab those involved in it...an individual-- they say is the one (involved), but unless we have more information, we can't really confirm. He is from West Bengal, they say. As early as possible we will secure (those involved)," Parameshwara told reporters.

Later, talking to the media, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said, "the suspect has been identified and he is an outsider".

The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi was discovered by her mother and elder sister at her home on Saturday.

Responding to a question about reports that one person was already taken into custody in connection with the case, Parameshwara said, "police bring in suspects and inquire them. If somebody confesses (to the crime), then they will be taken into custody." The deceased woman's estranged husband has expressed suspicion about a man known to her.

"As far as the Vyalikaval case (Mahalakshmi murder case) is concerned, we are investigating it from all angles. The prime suspect who is likely to have committed this ghastly offence is identified. The only thing is we are yet to apprehend him. As and when the person is caught and the interrogation is done, then we will be able to provide further details," Dayananda told reporters.

According to police sources, several investigation teams have been formed to trace the culprits. Some teams have fanned out to various parts of India to arrest those involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Mahalakshmi's family demanded justice.

"The owner of the building informed me that there was a foul smell coming from the house. When I came and opened the door I saw the body of Mahalakshmi cut into pieces. I saw her for the last time at the Rakshabandhan festival. Since then her phone has been switched off," Mahalakshmi's mother Meena Rana told reporters.

Seeking stringent punishment for the accused, the victim's elder sister said, "who cuts a woman into pieces like this? I saw her a year ago. Now I saw her in pieces." The incident is a stark reminder of the brutal murder of Shraddha Walker (27) by her live-in partner Aftab in Delhi in 2022. Walker's body was cut into 35 pieces and stored in a refrigerator in the accused's residence for almost three weeks before being dumped across the city.

Asked about women's safety in the city, Parameshwara said many precautions and measures are already being taken for the safety of women in Bengaluru.

"The Nirbhaya programme has been implemented, and we are doing several things...definitely we are very careful about it and take many precautions. We have installed CCTVs....," he added.

"We have taken steps, but still we don't know how to term these (incidents)...We have already alerted all the police stations to be extra careful about women's safety....we need to put more effort into this, and we will do it," he said.