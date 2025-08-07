Prime suspect in SSI murder case shot dead by police

Tiruppur (Tamil Nadu), Aug 7 (PTI) A prime suspect in the murder of Special Sub Inspector of Police M Shanmugavel was shot dead by police when he attempted to escape after assaulting a Sub Inspector of Police, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Manigandan was nabbed by a police team from an isolated place near the private farm where he, his brother and their father fatally attacked Shanmugavel and fled on August 5 night during a drunken brawl.

A police official said a police team that nabbed Manigandam from his hideout near the farm at Gudimangalam village in the district, escorted him to a spot to recover the weapons that he had used for the murder.

However, upon reaching the location Manigandan attacked a SI with a sickle and attempted to flee. Another police official, who was part of the police team, warned him to surrender. “But when he refused, the SI had to open fire at the suspect near the Upparu stream near Chikkanur,” the official said.

Manigandan died on the spot. The injured SI Saravana Kumar were admitted to the Udumalaipettai Government Hospital for treatment. His brother Thangapandian and father Moorthy, all workers at the farm belonging to AIADMK legislator C Mahendran, have already surrendered before the police on August 6. PTI JSP ADB