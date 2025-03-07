Princess Astrid of Belgium meets Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai: Princess Astrid of Belgium met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Princess Astrid, who is heading a 300-strong economic mission to India, was accompanied by a high-level ministerial delegation during the visit, the official said.

The Princess and the Governor discussed issues such as enhancing business and trade, green energy, tourism, education, and cultural relations during the meeting.

The Governor presented Princess Astrid a photo album containing the photographs of the previous visits by the members of the Belgian Royal family to Raj Bhavan.

Princess Astrid, who was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prévot and other senior ministers, was shown around the Raj Bhavan by the Governor.