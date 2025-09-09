Principal, 2 teachers suspended in UP's Ballia for negligence, misconduct

Ballia (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) The district Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has suspended the principal and two assistant teachers of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia on charges of gross negligence, indiscipline and misconduct.

BSA Manish Kumar Singh on Tuesday said the action was taken against headmaster Omkar Nath Singh and assistant teachers Anita Yadav and Sunita Singh of Maritar Primary School following a probe into complaints of serious irregularities.

According to the inquiry report submitted by the block education officer on July 18, the two assistant teachers frequently remained absent from duty and allegedly tampered with attendance records by using whiteners to mark their presence. Instead of teaching, they allegedly spent time using mobile phones in the headmaster’s office.

The report further stated that Anita Yadav and Sunita Singh allegedly drove children out of the school after beating them. Anita Yadav allegedly called her husband, brother, father-in-law and local villagers to intimidate children, while Sunita Singh threatened to implicate anyone who questioned her.

Headmaster Omkar Nath Singh was accused of inviting outsiders to the campus and keeping intoxicants in the school refrigerator, officials said.

The allegations were substantiated by a joint inquiry conducted by block education officers of Nagara and Bansdih on July 22, the BSA said.

The three teachers were suspended on Monday. During the suspension, Anita Yadav has been attached to Primary School, Karampur; Sunita Singh to Primary School, Janpur; and headmaster Omkar Nath Singh to Primary School, Aas Chaura.

A departmental inquiry has been ordered, with block education officers Pawan Singh (Rasra) and Pankaj Singh (Murli Chhapra) appointed as inquiry officers. They have been directed to submit a factual report within 15 days, Singh added.