Principal booked for raping minor girl student in UP's Kaushambi

Kaushambi (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Police have booked a school principal for allegedly raping a minor girl student and formed teams to arrest him, an official said.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday after a purported video of the incident was circulated on social media platforms.

Circle Officer (CO) of Sirathu Avdesh Kumar Vishwakarma said, "We have booked DK Mishra (40), who is the principal of a private school, for raping a 15-year-old girl student of the school." On the basis of the complaint, the police have booked the accused under Section 376 (rape) along with relevant sections of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act at Kokhraj police station of the district.

The alleged incident took place in April, according to police.

"The girl was allegedly threatened by the accused to not tell anyone about the incident. The family members however came to know about it when the video of the incident was posted online," said the officer.

"Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, who is currently absconding," the CO added.