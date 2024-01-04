Principal Secretary to PM participates in Viksit Bharat Yatra in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, P K Mishra, took part in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' in Mumbai on Thursday.

The yatra saw participation of more than 1,500 people, an official release issued here said.

During the event, Mishra and other participants took a pledge for Viksit Bharat. Under the 'Meri Kahani Meri Zubani' initiative, beneficiaries of various central government schemes shared their experiences and success stories.

A recorded video message of PM Modi and a film on objectives of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was also played, the release said.

Mishra distributed certificates and benefits to the beneficiaries of schemes like Mudra Yojana, PM SVANidhi, it added.

Mishra also undertook a visit to the stalls of government schemes which had been set up to spread awareness about major government schemes in order to attain saturation and reach out to all beneficiaries who have till now not been able to attain the benefits of these schemes.

Addressing the participants, he spoke about the prime minister's vision of Viksit Bharat and urged citizens to participate in the yatra with full vigour. Mishra appreciated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration for the successful organisation of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Mumbai city. PTI MR NP