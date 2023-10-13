Principal Secretary to the PM reviews measures being undertaken to prevent air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, on Friday chaired a high-level task force meeting on air pollution in Delhi-NCR and reviewed the preparedness to deal with the issue of adverse air quality in the region as the winter season approaches.

Mishra, during the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, also discussed the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), its monitoring and measures to improve its enforcement, a statement issued by the PMO said.

He said the strict implementation of the actions listed under the GRAP by all concerned is critical to prevent worsening of air quality.

The meeting was held to review the preparedness of various stakeholders to deal with the issue of adverse air quality in Delhi-NCR as the winter season approaches, the statement said.

During the meeting, Mishra discussed in detail about various measures being undertaken to reduce the impact of different sources of air pollution, including industrial pollution, vehicular pollution, dust from construction and demolition (C&D) activities, dust from roads, burning of municipal solid waste (MSW), biomass and miscellaneous waste, agricultural stubble burning and dispersed sources.

Greening and plantation initiatives to abate air pollution were also deliberated during the meeting, the statement said.

MM Kutty, Chairman, Commission for Air Quality Management, informed that industries in National Capital Region (NCR) are being shifted to cleaner fuels and out of 240 industrial areas, as many as 211 have already been provided CNG connection.

Similarly, out of 7,759 fuel-based industries, as many as 7,449 have shifted to PNG or approved fuels.

Kutty also said that there has been increase in e-vehicles and currently, 4,12,393 e-vehicles are registered in the NCR, the statement said. The number of e-buses and battery charging stations has also increased and now there are 4,793 e-vehicle charging points in Delhi, it said.

In regard to construction and demolition waste management, the CAQM informed that five C&D waste processing facilities with capacity of 5,150 tonnes per day (TPD) are operational and one more facility with 1,000 TPD capacity is in the pipeline in Delhi.

In Haryana, a C&D facility with 600 TPD capacity is operational and 700 TPD is in the pipeline. In Uttar Pradesh, a 1,300 TPD facility is operational and two facilities are in the pipeline. All states have been requested to augment C&D waste processing capacities, the statement said.

In an effort to ensure reduction of the paddy stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the principal secretary to the prime minister instructed close monitoring of the issue by chief secretaries of the three states.

He advised the in-situ management of paddy stubble through Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines, and use of bio-decomposers. Mishra also advised the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) to improve the technologies.

Elaborating on ex-situ management of paddy stubble, he advised working on developing economic use of paddy straw. He also stressed on developing adequate storage facilities for baled straw along with infrastructure for baling, briquetting and pelleting for effective ex-situ utilisation of paddy straw, the statement said.

Further, strict adherence to the stipulated targets for co-firing of biomass, with a focus on paddy straw, in thermal power plants was also discussed, it said.

During the meeting, Mishra stressed on a multi-pronged approach comprising several measures, such as procurement of biomass pellets, adopting the benchmark price issued by the power ministry, expanding gas infrastructure and supply in entire NCR by March 2024, and ensuring expeditious supply of biomass on demand, according to the statement.

Further, there should be intensified drives to replace overaged vehicles, vehicles which are visibly polluting because of overloading and other reasons, and stricter implementation of actions envisaged in the GRAP, it said.

The meeting was attended by all major stakeholders including secretaries to the Government of India in the ministries of environment, agriculture, power, petroleum, road transport and highways, housing and urban affairs, animal husbandry and dairying, besides the CAQM, chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi, Central Pollution Control Board and respective State Pollution Control Boards/DPCC. PTI ASK ASK ANB ANB