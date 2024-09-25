Principal Secy reviews preparations for Maha Kumbh Mela, says devotees' journey will be very smooth this time

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Amrit Abhijat, who reached Sangam area to review the preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela to be held here in January next year, on Wednesday said the devotees' journey will be very smooth this time through use of AI technology, web technology, WhatsApp and information technology.

The government will install cameras equipped with Artificial Intelligence for crowd management in the fair, said an official of the Mela Authority, adding information technology will also be used for providing passenger facilities.

The principal secretary, who reached Prayagraj on Tuesday to review the preparations, told reporters on Wednesday that the next 40 to 45 days are important for the preparations of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

After a review meeting with the officials of various departments at the Prayagraj Mela Authority here, Abhijat said, "The next 40-45 days are very important in terms of preparations for the Kumbh Mela. The preparations will be completed by next November 10." "Four-five departments are working on widening the roads. The work was slow due to rain. About 34 departments are working for the fair. We expect about two times more traffic than the last Kumbh," he added.

Abhijat said there will be video conferencing every day regarding the preparations for the mela.

The gates to welcome people in the Kumbh Mela will be very beautiful this time and the government will use AI (Artificial Intelligence) extensively, he added.

The principal secretary said the devotees' journey will be very smooth through web technology, WhatsApp and information technology.

Apart from this, a lot of improvement will be seen in health and drinking water facilities, Abhijat said, adding the work will now be done on a war footing with the departure of monsoon. PTI RAJ ABN AS AS