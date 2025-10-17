Principal, two employees of institute booked for 'harassing' Dalit colleague in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Police has filed an FIR against the Government Industrial Training Institute's principal and two employees for allegedly harassing a Dalit woman employee, officials said on Friday.

Kotwali SHO Kshitij Tripathi said a case was registered based on the complaint filed by the husband of a woman employee at the institute.

The accused have been identified as principal Amit Kumar Dwivedi, radio instructor Ravindra Singh, and electrical instructor Dhananjay Singh.

Citing the FIR, Tripathi said the complainant's wife, Arun Kumari, was employed as a work manager at the institute.

On October 14, Ravindra and Dhananjay allegedly used caste-based abuses when Kumari was at work and "pressured" her to take voluntary retirement, he said.

When she complained about the incident to the principal, he, too, allegedly used caste-based slurs, according to the complaint.

Kumari's husband alleged that the principal "threatened" her with death and asked her to leave the job.