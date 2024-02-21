Printing PM's image on PMGKAY bags 'brazen misuse' of public money, says CPI(M) leader Yechury

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday slammed the Centre over reports that the FCI has asked its regional offices to issue tenders for PMGKAY bags bearing photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "brazen misuse" of public money for the propaganda of an individual.

According to a report, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) issued a circular directing its regional offices to issue tenders for woven laminated bags with an image of Modi for the distribution of foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"The Food Corporation of India has been asked to distribute free foodgrains in bags containing photographs of Prime Minister Modi. This exercise in one state of Rajasthan alone showed that it cost more than Rs 13 crore for printing the bag," Yechury said in a video shared by the CPI(M) on X.

"The money for the foodgrains and these bags all come from the public exchequer, it's people's money, not Mr Modi's personal charity," he said.

Yechury added, "Secondly, 28 states and seven Union Territories -- if you multiply the cost of this advertisement that is being done at people's expense, then it's definitely electoral propaganda." According to an RTI reply shared by activist Ajay Bose on X, the FCI in Rajasthan's Jaipur said Rs 13,29,71,454 (about Rs 13.29 crore) would be spent on bags bearing Modi's image in the state.

Yechury also wondered what the Election Commission is doing on the matter.

"What is the Election Commission of India doing, nobody knows. This is brazen misuse of people's money and public institutions for the personal campaign and propaganda of an individual that is our PM Modi," he said. PTI AO SZM