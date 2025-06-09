Printing press owner duped of Rs 14 lakh in loan fraud

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) A printing press owner was allegedly cheated of Rs 14 lakh by an individual under the pretext of offering a Rs 7 crore business loan at a cheaper rate, Navi Mumbai Police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Kaushik Lathia, allegedly contacted the victim, who owns a printing press in Wadala area of Mumbai, in February.

"He offered to arrange a substantial business loan of Rs 7 crore and convinced the printing press owner to transfer Rs 14 lakh in the name of stamp duty charges," a police official said.

After the victim transferred the money, Lathia stopped responding to his phone calls.

Following the victim's complaint, the police registered an FIR on Friday, charging the accused with cheating and violating the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Nobody has been arrested so far. PTI COR NSK