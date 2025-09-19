Prioritise development in 14 villages added to Navi Mumbai civic limits: Dy CM Shinde

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday asked officials to immediately prioritize the development of basic infrastructure such as water supply, roads, healthcare facilities, and schools in 14 villages recently included in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits.

Presiding over a meeting, Shinde also asked NMMC commissioner Kailas Shinde to complete the transfer of portfolios and administrative responsibilities at the earliest with regards to these villages.

"In the budget for 2025-26, a sum of Rs 19.70 crore has been earmarked for development in these 14 villages. It will cover schools, health centres, water supply, sewage, footpaths, and roads as top priorities," the NMMC chief said.

The meeting was attended by MP Shrikant Shinde, MLA Rajesh More, Additional Chief Secretary to the DCM Asim Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department Govindraj and Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal apart from Kailas Shinde.

The Deputy CM also instructed officials to start a hospital in a civic building in Navali and beautify a lake in Vaklan, a release said. PTI COR BNM