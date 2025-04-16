Prioritise poor amid 'Trump tariff game', uphold 'self respect': Mayawati to Centre

Lucknow, Apr 16 (PTI) Expressing concern over the global economic turmoil triggered by the tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on goods imported to America, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said the Centre must prioritise the welfare of the poor amid the "Trump tariff game" without "letting its self-respect get affected".

Mayawati made the remarks during a meeting with senior party officials and district presidents from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Uttarakhand, where she reviewed the organisational structure of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in both the states.

According to a statement issued by the BSP, taking cognisance of the situation arising out of the “Trump tariff game”, Mayawati said that being a developing country with the largest population in the world, the crores of poor and backward Bahujans in India have special problems of inflation, poverty and unemployment, etc., which the government must take special care of while formulating its policies.

On April 2, Trump imposed reciprocal tariffs on many countries, including 26 per cent on India, which he later paused for 90 days, with the exception of China.

“Facing such sudden economic challenges, India should not let its self-respect get affected in any way. It would be best in the national interest to take a decision by prioritising the welfare of the people,” the statement quoted Mayawati as saying.

“At a time when India is facing global economic challenges from all sides, the BJP, its state governments, and leaders should abandon the narrow politics of vote banks and cooperate with the Centre shoulder to shoulder. "Only then will the opposition be forced to rise above party politics and cooperate with the Centre in the larger interest of the country,” she added.

Mayawati also accused the "double-engine" government in Uttar Pradesh of focusing on specific regions and groups, rather than working for the overall development of the state's poor and marginalised communities. Drawing parallels to the previous Samajwadi Party government in the state for focusing on “selective” development, Mayawati said, “Instead of working for the crores of poor Bahujans in the society, the double-engine BJP government is focused on certain areas and people of a particular group, just like the previous Samajwadi Party regime. Due to this, the much-needed and much-awaited development works in Uttar Pradesh are getting affected.” Mayawati also contrasted the current government's approach to that of the BSP's past administrations, which she claimed prioritised justice and equitable development for all sections of society, particularly the Dalits, backward classes, women, farmers and the unemployed.

The BSP chief also called upon the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to uphold their constitutional responsibilities and prioritise the welfare of the people and the nation. PTI CDN ARI