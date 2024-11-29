Prioritise 'poorest of the poor' in sanctioning Indiramma houses: T'gana CM

Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday told officials to prioritise "the poorest of the poor" in the allocation of houses under the state's Indiramma housing scheme.

In a meeting with ministers and officials, Reddy recommended that the priority order for selecting beneficiaries should include persons with disabilities, agricultural labourers, and sanitation workers, according to an official release.

The CM urged officials to take precautions to prevent any lapses, particularly since the first phase of the scheme, set to begin soon, will prioritise individuals who own land.

He also suggested reserving a special quota for STs.

Reddy instructed senior officials to strengthen the housing department by appointing the necessary officers and staff to ensure the effective implementation of the scheme. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK SA