Prioritise principle over profit, provide ethical leadership to society: Assam Guv to students

Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called upon students to prioritise principle over profit and provide ethical leadership to the society.

Advertisment

Addressing the first convocation of Majuli Cultural University on Friday, he urged the students to serve the society with honesty and responsibility, a statement said.

He asked the graduating students to be steadfast in their commitment, and ethically serve the society.

Congratulating the 182 students who graduated, the governor said they were the pride of the university who could take the responsibility of promoting and spreading cultural values across the globe.

Advertisment

He also spoke on the role of students in addressing issues like climate crisis, social upheaval and economic inequality.

"These challenges may seem daunting, but the students should view them as opportunities for growth and innovation," he said.

Encouraging the students to stay connected with their peers, the governor said, "Building relationships is not just about making connections, it is about fostering bonds based on mutual respect and shared goals." Acharya also visited Satras, Vashnavite centres of learning, during the tour.

Advertisment

During his visit to the Kamalabari Ghat, he inspected the geo-bag embankment and reinforcement work for flood protection.

He also held a review meeting with the local administration and took stock of the progress of central schemes such as PM Awas Yojana and PM Kisan.

Acharya also reviewed the works of the Brahmaputra Board. PTI SSG SSG SOM