Prioritise public opinion on districts reorganisation: Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Dec 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday directed officials to prioritise public opinion in the districts reorganisation excercise, ensuring that local suggestions and objections are incorporated before issuing the final notification on December 31.

The state government had issued a preliminary notification on November 27, proposing the creation of three new districts and five revenue divisions.

“Officials should prioritise public opinion in districts reorganisation and carefully consider all suggestions and objections before issuing the final notification on December 31,” said Naidu in a TDP press release.

The final notification on district reorganisation will be issued after considering all suggestions and objections received on the draft notification related to districts, mandals, and revenue divisions reorganisation, he said.

The Chief Minister clarified that certain mandals will be reassigned to their original districts as per public suggestions.

Considering the geographical extent, some revenue divisions will be restructured and mandals realigned to improve administrative efficiency and ensure smoother governance, it said.

No changes will be made to the proposed Polavaram district, with Rampachodavaram as its headquarters. Other changes from the preliminary notification, including the shifting of multiple mandals and new revenue divisions, remain intact.

According to the CM, five mandals in Gudur Assembly constituency should join Nellore district as per public suggestions.

Discussions were also held on proposals to retain Railway Koduru in Tirupati district, Rayachoti in Madanapalle district, and Rajampet, Siddavatam and Ontimitta in Kadapa district, among other permutations and combinations.