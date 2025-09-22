Prioritise public welfare: Adityanath to officials at Janata Darshan

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Officers must ensure timely redressal of every genuine concern, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Monday as he marked the beginning of Navratri by interacting with people and hearing their grievances.

The chief minister, who met nearly 250 people at a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple complex, directed the administration to ensure swift, transparent, and satisfactory resolutions, according to officials.

Taking serious note of land encroachment complaints, he instructed authorities to initiate strict legal action, emphasising that land belonging to poor families must be safeguarded at all costs.

The chief minister also called for coordinated efforts between the revenue and police departments for effective redressal of the problems of people, the officials said.

For those seeking financial aid for medical treatment, Adityanath assured that no treatment would be halted due to a lack of funds. He asked officials to expedite the cost estimation process and submit it to the government for prompt financial support.

"Officers must always prioritise public welfare and ensure timely redressal of every genuine concern," he said.

At the event held outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, the chief minister walked up to the people seated on chairs and assured them that their issues would be resolved on priority.

Responding to a woman without a ration card, he instructed officials to address her case sensitively and ensure she also receives pension benefits if eligible.