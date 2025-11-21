Prioritise setting up food processing units in all Assembly segments, Andhra CM tells officials

Amaravati, Nov 21 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to prioritise establishing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises food processing units across all 175 Assembly constituencies to ensure value addition to agricultural produce.

Reviewing agriculture and horticulture departments at the Secretariat, the chief minister noted that these units would improve farm income while ensuring product perfection.

"Priority should be given to set up food processing units in MSME parks of all 175 constituencies to provide value addition to agricultural produce," said Naidu in an official release.

Calling for extensive participation in the 'Rytanna-Mee Kosam' (for farmers sake) programme, the CM said he will personally take part from November 24 to 29 and again on December 3.

He directed all the ministers and MLAs to join to create awareness among farmers on best cultivation practices.

He observed that farmers should be sensitised on efficient water usage, water security, natural farming, demand-driven production and technology adoption through the Farmer App, which provides real-time data on soil strength, moisture, weather and market conditions.

Highlighting marketing concerns, Naidu directed officials to provide export-linked marketing facilities for banana farmers and emphasised the need to support growers affected by price fall due to cyclones and increased cultivation in neighbouring states.

Further, the CM expressed dissatisfaction over the Cotton Corporation of India allegedly inconveniencing farmers despite prior slot bookings through its app, and instructed officials to write to the Centre to safeguard the interests of cotton farmers. PTI MS STH KH