Prioritising railway expansion to boost connectivity, local industries: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, 9 Sep (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday said his government is prioritising the expansion of railway facilities in the state, which would improve connectivity for the public and benefit local industries and employment.

Sharma was reviewing the Ratlam-Dungarpur via Banswara new railway project and the proposed new rail terminal at Bharatpur by the Central Warehousing Corporation.

"Our government is prioritising the expansion of railway facilities in the state. A strong rail network will provide ease of travel for the public and also benefit local employment and industries," Sharma said, according to an official statement.

He directed officials to coordinate with railway authorities to ensure the timely implementation of proposed railway projects in the state.

Regarding the proposed rail terminal at Bharatpur, the chief minister said its construction would provide better transport facilities to farmers, industrial units, and all sections of society. He asked officials to conduct a joint inspection to identify a suitable site for the terminal.

Sharma also held discussions with North Western Railway officials to understand the status of the Ratlam-Dungarpur via Banswara project. He instructed them to complete land acquisition work at the earliest through mutual coordination.

"The process for this project should be expedited by coordinating with the Centre on financial resources and technical requirements," Sharma said.