Priority of govt to complete all recruitments in fair and transparent manner: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said it is the priority of his government to complete all recruitments in a fair and transparent manner within a stipulated time.

The state government is working with the determination to make the dreams of the youth come true and to build their future, he said while chairing a review meeting regarding vacant posts and ongoing recruitments.

Sharma said in just a few months of the current government's tenure, appointments have been made in more than 16,500 posts in various departments.

On June 29, appointment letters will be handed over to successful candidates of recruitment examinations for more than 7,000 posts, he added.

Sharma directed that all departments should set a target for recruitments and send the request to the recruitment agency in December of every year, according to a statement.

These agencies should issue a calendar and ensure that the recruitment examinations are conducted in a timely manner and the results are declared, the chief minister said.

Sharma targeted the previous Congress government of the state, saying the youth of the state was disappointed after a series of cases of paper leak and cheating came to light.

He said all the recruitments done during the tenure of the previous government are being reviewed.

Principal Secretary of Department of Personnel Hemant Gera said in the tenure of the present government, applications have been invited for recruitment to 41,413 posts so far and examinations have been conducted for 11,633 posts. PTI AG ANB ANB